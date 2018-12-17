Hastings families moved to new homes after rock fall

Two families directly affected by last Thursday’s rock fall have been moved to emergency accommodation.

Hastings Borough Council said today (Monday, December 17) there had been no further incidents of rock fall it was aware of over the weekend.

Council officers hand-delivered letters to residents and spoke to those who were home.

An engineer did an initial assessment which will be followed by a review of the 2016 report early in the New Year.

The authority said council officers are writing to residents again today to advise them of the ongoing issues with their properties and their responsibilities regarding the safety of their property and/or their tenants.

Residents who want further advice and support should go to the Contact Centre, it added.

Council staff have also been attempting to speak to business owners in the immediate area between 20 and 27 White Rock and efforts will continue today.

Hastings Borough Council said officers will be on call 24/7 over the holiday period should any further incidents occur.

For up-to-date information, visit www.hastings.gov.uk where further updates will be posted if needed.

