Hastings entrepreneurs receive the Queen’s Award

Two enterprising brothers who started their business in their bedroom have been presented with a prestigious award.

Richard and Marc Moore, founders of The Source Park, received the Queen’s Award For Enterprise: International Trade.

Peter Field, Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex visited The Source Park last Thursday (July 19) to present the award to the pair.

The presentation was also attended by the chairman of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Peter Pragnell and the mayor of Hastings, Cllr Nigel Sinden, as well as proud employees, friends, family and customers.

This award allows the company to fly the Queen’s Award flag, as well as using the Queen’s Award marks until April 2023.

Richard Moore, managing director, said: “It was such a huge honour to be awarded a Queen’s Award.

“It is by far the most prestigious business accolade you can get, and it’s a great reflection of the hard work of all of our team.”

His brother Marc, who is sales director, said: “We were really honoured to receive this award for our export business which is growing rapidly and now represents more than half of our sales.

“The Source Park and Hastings feature heavily in all our overseas marketing and we’re grateful for this opportunity to receive this award on behalf of our staff.”

Cllr Sinden said he was proud to be invited.

He added: “Winning this award is a major achievement. It is really deserved, and I pay tribute to Richard and Marc, who started this now multimillion pound business, providing much-needed employment, from their bedroom.

“This award recognises just what they, and their team, have done in just 15 years.”

The Source was founded by Richard and Marc in March 2003.