Hastings’ dumping ground: ‘No specific operations’ to solve fly-tipping issue

A village labelled ‘Hastings’ dumping ground’ is being ‘pro-actively monitored’ for incidences of fly-tipping but there is no specific prevention operation in place, according to Rother District Council.

The Westfield and Three Oaks junctions where Butchers Lane, Rock Lane and Eight Acre Lane link to make a triangle has been the location for ‘significant fly-tipping’, according to a resident.

Ross Lewis, who moved to Three Oaks three years ago, sought advice from the council after items including mattresses, garden debris, sofas and, on one occasion, a Stella Artois pub fridge were dumped.

Mr Lewis, who said nothing was being done, was prompted to submit a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to see what the council was doing to tackle the issue.

In response, the council said between 2016 and 2018 ‘there has been no specific proactive operations’.

After the latest incident when a large pub fridge was dumped in the location, Mr Lewis said a highway maintenance man arrived to sweep the item to the side for it to be collected as rubbish.

He said: “As you can see no effort is being made.”

However, a council spokesman said: “While there is no specific operation solely dedicated to Three Oaks, our officers do regularly and pro-actively monitor fly-tipping hotspots in that area, as well as responding to reports from the public.

“All incidences of fly-tipping are recorded and we gather photographic and other evidence which might identify those responsible. Where we have sufficient evidence to support a case, we will prosecute offenders.

“We’d urge anyone with information about fly-tipping to contact us and help us to bring offenders to justice. Fly-tipping is a criminal offence with a maximum penalty of five years in prison or an unlimited fine.”

