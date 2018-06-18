Hastings dog owners help charity win £500 donation

Dog owners descended on Alexandra Park this weekend in support of local charity K-9 Rescue Remedy.

More than 50 dogs, of all shapes and sizes, posed for photos in the park on Saturday (June 16) as part of a challenge set by charity sponsors The Park Lane Group.

More than 50 dog owners descended on Alexandra Park on Saturday (June 16) to support K-9 Rescue Remedy

The challenge saw the group offer to donate £500 if K-9RR could photograph 50 dogs each wearing a Park Lane bandana. An appeal was put out on Facebook and past and present members, plus their friends and family all rallied round to answer the call.

K-9RR founder Carol Limpkin said: "£500 is a huge single donation for our small charity. So we had to try and meet the challenge. Thankfully, it was an amazing turn out, even better than we’d hoped for. We are very lucky to have the support of so many caring people. And it will help fund K-9RR’s forthcoming dog show.

“We’re trying to raise as much desperately-needed funds as possible. Which is why we’re holding our biggest dog show yet. K-9RR is run entirely by volunteers. So every single penny raised goes directly towards looking after the rescue dogs and finding good homes for them.

"We pay for their food and fund their vet bills, including complementary treatments when needed, such as hydrotherapy. And we provide training and socialisation for these poor pups - most of which have had a horrible time before they came to us.”

Two such dogs to recently come under the care of K-9RR are German Shepherd puppies Saffire and Molly (pictured). According to the charity, the pups suffered debilitating injuries akin to being thrown out of a car before coming into K-9RR's care.

The K-9RR dog show is being held at Summerfields Leisure Centre on Saturday, July 22. From 10am – 3pm.

Organisers say rosettes will be awarded up to 6th place, with goody bags and special prizes also available. All dogs are welcome.