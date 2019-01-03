Hastings Deputy Mayor says thanks for all the socks

Hastings Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon would like to thank all those who have donated ‬socks and other items of clothing for the Christmas Sock Appeal.

Cllr Bacon said: “Over 700 pairs of socks, along with hats, underwear and scarfs, have been donated and I am now in the process of collecting the last of the post-Christmas donations which will also be distributed to local charities working with the homeless.”

“It was a pleasure to visit the charities and meet the volunteers who work with the street community.

The charities which benefited from the Sock Appeal, included, Surviving Christmas, Warming up the Homeless, Surviving the Streets UK and the Snowflake Night Shelter.”

“A huge thank you goes out to all of the venues who collected socks this year. These include: Hastings History House, The Stag Inn, ASDA, His Place Community Church and Cafe, the Oasis Project at Broomgrove Community Centre, Ore Community Centre, the Oncology Outpatient Department at the Conquest and the Hastings Borough Council Contact Centre.”

Cllr Bacon took over from former town Mayor Richard Stevens at the end of last year.

