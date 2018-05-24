Hastings couple marries on royal wedding day

A couple from Hastings celebrated their marriage on the same day as the royal wedding.

Ruth, 39, and Simon King, 46 suitably became Mr and Mrs King on Saturday afternoon shortly after Prince Harry married Meghan Markle.

Ruth and Simon King with Ruth's children Charlie, Poppy and Jess. Picture by Jasmine Clifton photography

Instead of Windsor Castle, however, the happy couple chose the Pett village hall as their venue to tie the knot.

The hall was decorated in red, white and blue, with lots of bunting and Union Jacks before the guests were treated to a traditional fish and chip supper.

Ruth said: “It was the most perfect day. It was relaxed and fun and went without any hitches. Our very own right royal knees up.

“Kate the celebrant made the day with her service and I would highly recommend her. She was very funny and to the point.

“The fish and chips were a hit and were followed by ice cream and sweets from the sweet table.”

Ruth and Simon got engaged in December 2017 and planned their wedding day before the date of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding had been announced.

Ruth said they thought about changing the date but decided it was appropriate to become the Kings on the same day the royal couple tied the knot.

However, one rather important guest was unhappy the wedding celebrations clashed with another big event on Saturday.

Ruth’s son Charlie, 15, a big Manchester United fan, missed seeing his side take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final to walk his mum down the aisle

Ruth said: “I think Charlie was the most annoyed about the date of our wedding.”

Other guests at the wedding were Ruth’s daughters – Poppy, eight, and Jess, 12 – who were Ruth’s bridesmaids.

They were joined at the wedding by Simon’s sons Josh, 26, and Ashley, 28, and around a hundred other guests who traded a day with the Prince for the Kings.