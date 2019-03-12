Hastings council takes property owner to court

Hastings Borough Council has taken a property owner to court as part of its Grotbuster scheme.

The council says Derrick Maynard failed to clean and repaint the exterior of his property in Harrow Lane.

Kim Forward, lead councillor for planning and enforcement, said: “Mr Maynard was also directed to cut back and tidy the garden, rebuild the garden wall and remove the accumulated rubbish and debris.

“The derelict condition of the property was having an impact on the neighbours and the surrounding area.”

“We hope the work will be completed soon or we will have to take further legal proceedings.”

The council spokesman said Mr Maynard was fined £1,484.00, which included the council’s costs.

