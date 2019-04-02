Hastings council’s projects to reduce rough sleeping in town

Hastings Borough Council will be presenting its report on rough sleeping at its Cabinet meeting next week (Monday, April 8).

The report gives a summary of projects for the next year to reduce the number of people rough sleeping in the town.

Reducing rough sleeping will be a key part of the council’s new Housing and Homelessness Strategy, which is due to be adopted later this year.

One such scheme is the Rough sleeping initiative, which is a joint project between Hastings and Eastbourne councils, which started in September 2018.

Andy Batsford, lead councillor for housing, said: “The project will improve access to housing, health, mental health, substance misuse and social care services for long term rough sleepers. The project also provides dedicated temporary and long term housing solutions for homeless people.”

The project is funded by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), and has a budget of £824,000 to continue this work in 2019/20.

Another project is the Rapid Rehousing Pathway. Hastings Borough Council led a successful bid for £310,000 on behalf of Eastbourne, Rother, Lewes and Wealden Councils to the MHCLG’s Rapid Rehousing Pathway programme.

The project will work with people who need housing to find a new home in the private sector. The project team will also give support to these households, to help reduce the risk of them becoming homeless in the future, and provides funding for a rent guarantor pilot.

Cllr Batsford added: “There has been a large increase in the number of individuals and families living in temporary housing in Hastings, and the length of time people spend living there. “This has cost the councils a considerable amount of money and affects the quality of life of the people living in this type of accommodation.

“There is a lot of competition for private rented housing, and people can find it difficult to get offers of housing for many reasons. The council is working to improve this, and this successful bid will undoubtedly help.

“The project helps with supported lettings. Support officers will work with rough sleepers with some support needs and ‘at risk’ people who find it difficult to get and keep housing. The project will work with the council’s housing team and develop new links with statutory and voluntary sector partners.”

In February, the council also agreed to give some of its flexible homelessness support grant to provide rent in advance and deposits. They have also set aside funding for a project which will help people keep their existing home, where possible, and avoid being placed in temporary housing.

The council works in partnership with the Seaview Project to provide an outreach service too. This also helps to reduce rough sleeping and funding from Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group’s programme helps to reduce health inequalities.

READ MORE:

Hastings council awarded share of £310,000 homelessness grant

Funding to help reduce rough sleeping in Hastings welcomed

Initative helps improve access to healthcare for the homeless