Hastings council prosecutes landlords

Hastings Borough Council has successfully prosecuted four landlords for failing to licence properties under the discretionary selective licensing scheme for private rented homes.

The four landlords, Peter Gilbey, Elizabeth Brandt, Jeremy Vane and Amanda Wray failed to licence in total seven properties across the town, the authority said.

Councillor Andy Batsford, lead member for housing, said: “These properties fall within one of the seven wards in the borough that are required to be licensed under the council’s selective licencing scheme introduced in 2016. We ask all new or long term landlords in the selective licensing area to check and obtain the correct licence or you will be prosecuted. The aim of the scheme is to improve conditions, management standards and tenancy practices in the private rented sector to ensure that properties have a positive impact on the area.”

Peter Gilbey pleaded guilty and was fined £350 with £432 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

Elizabeth Brandt and Jeremy Vane were both proven guilty in absence and fined £500 with £432 costs and a £50 victim surcharge. Amanda Wray was fined in total £2000 with £1728 costs and £200 victim surcharge.

For more information about the council’s selective licencing scheme visit www.hastings.gov.uk.