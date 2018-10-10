Hastings coastguard team rescues dog from cliffs

The Hastings coastguard team rescued a dog after reports it had ‘gone over the cliffs’.

The team was called to the cliffs in Fairlight at 4.48pm on Sunday (October 7), according to a spokesman.

The coastguard team rescued a dog from cliffs over the weekend. Picture: Gordon Butchers

The spokesman said the dog’s owner was ‘possibly attempting to try to rescue the dog’ themselves before the coastguard arrived on the scene.

Together with the Rye Bay Coastguard Rescue Team, the team used a rope to rescue the dog, which was uninjured in the ordeal.

The dog was returned to the care of a ‘very grateful owner’, the spokesman added.

The coastguard spokesman said: “On Sunday 7th of October both Hastings and Rye Bay cliff Rescue teams responded to a report of a dog that was stuck down a cliff in Fairlight.

“Both teams were on the scene quickly and were able to set up a cliff rescue and send a technician down to rescue the stranded unharmed dog and return him to his owners.

“We would ask that owners do not attempt to recover their pets and as the owners did on Sunday call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

