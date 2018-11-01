Hastings coastguard team rescues dog after fall from cliffs

The Hastings coastguard team was called to rescue a dog which had fallen from a cliff.

Rescuers said they were called to the Hastings Country Park on Wednesday (October 31).

The rescuers said they were concerned the dog’s owner was going to attempt a rescue herself.

The team successfully rescued the dog and returned it to its owner.

A spokesman for Hastings Coastguard Rescue team said: “The team was tasked to a report of a dog having fallen down the cliffs in the Hastings Country Park, with concerns that the owner may attempt to rescue the dog.

“Also tasked were Rye Bay CRT (Coastguard Rescue team) and Bexhill CRT.

“The dog was successfully recused by flank stations as we were still making our way from Eastbourne.”

