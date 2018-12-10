Hastings Coastguard called to ‘fully clothed person’ in the sea

The Coastguard rescue team was called to reports of a ‘fully clothed person in the water’ in Hastings on Monday (December 10).

In a statement confirming the incident, the Hastings Coastguard Rescue team said: “On arrival a person had been swimming in the water but had left the water.

“Appropriate sea safety advice was given and we were released from the incident and returned to station.”

The Coastguard said they were called to the scene by a member of the public who was concerned for the person in the sea.

