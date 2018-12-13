Hastings Christmas event in aid of hospice saw children meeting Father Christmas

Father Christmas was on hand to provide some family festive cheer in Hastings Old Town last Saturday when St Michael’s Hospice held its popular Christmas on the Coast Event.

The free annual event was a great success despite rain coming in on Saturday afternoon.

Christmas on the Coast in aid of St Michael's Hospice. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-181012-075535001

Christmas on the Coast took place at the Stade Hall and included a host of fun family activities.

Children were able to meet Father Christmas and his elves and get a small present and there were craft sessions Christmas crafts and writing letters to Father Christmas - who always replies.

Those attending also enjoyed trying their hand at decorating gingerbread.

Christmas on the Coast in aid of St Michael's Hospice. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-181012-075445001

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “The Secret Present room, our most popular attraction from last year - also made a return.

“This gave all the attending children a chance to pick and wrap a present for a special adult in their life, giving that person a gift they didn’t expect.

“In addition to the free activities people also enjoyed a raffle, tombola, festive refreshments, face painting, Hospice Retail stall and a collection of Christmas stalls.

St Michael’s Hospice would like to say thank you to The Property Pad and Radfield Home Care for sponsoring the Christmas on the Coast event.

Christmas on the Coast in aid of St Michael's Hospice. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-181012-075505001

St Michael’s Hospice raised more than £4,000 with its recent popular Christmas Markets held in Sedlescombe and Cooden Beach,

With 650 visitors between the two markets, Sedlescombe Village Hall on Saturday November 17 and Cooden Beach Hotel on Saturday November 24, the venues were full of festive cheer.

The hospice provides high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother.

They need to raise over £12,000 every day to run the hospice services. For more information visit www.stmichaelshospice.com.

Christmas on the Coast in aid of St Michael's Hospice. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-181012-075455001

Christmas on the Coast in aid of St Michael's Hospice. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-181012-075435001