Hastings children march to demand action on climate change

Approximately 180 children marched through the centre of Hastings to demand action on climate change.

The children, who had gathered with placards, walked through the town on Friday (March 15) shouting 'stop using plastic, take care of the world'.

Climate change rally. Picture: Project Rewild

The demonstration was organised as part of the international Youth Strike For Climate march which saw children from almost 50 countries walk out of school to join marches.

Students waved placards including slogans such as 'change the politics, not the climate' and 'stop pollution, be the solution'.

Luke Funnell, founder of Project Rewild - which aims to help children reconnect with nature and the outdoors - said: "The demo went incredibly well. We believe approximately 180 people attended, most of which were local children.

"They marched through the town centre peacefully, making their voices heard.

Climate change rally. Picture: Project Rewild

"It was inspiring to see the youth of our town stand up for what they believe, as one banner read 'the seas are rising....so are we'."

Video supplied by students on Project Rewild's Free to Learn woodland education group.

Climate change rally. Picture: Project Rewild

Climate change rally. Picture: Project Rewild

Climate change rally. Picture: Project Rewild

Climate change rally. Picture: Project Rewild