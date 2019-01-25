Hastings charity shop reopens doors after rock fall from cliff top

A protective wall has been installed at the rear of a charity shop in Hastings to protect the premises from any further potential rock falls.

Scope had to close for two-and-a-half weeks following last month’s rock fall in White Rock.

A huge boulder crashed into a neighbouring property during the incident on December 13 last year.

A spokeswoman for Scope said until this was secured and made safe the charity took the opportunity to close its shop while the offending boulder was removed.

During the two-and-half weeks the shop was shut from Friday, January 4 the manager and the two part-time assistant managers worked at the Scope shops in Tonbridge, Paddock Wood and Bexhill.

Scope’s shop in White Rock opened its doors on Tuesday (January 22).

Elaine Kolimbarides, shop manager at Hastings Scope, said: “It was incredible that nobody was hurt during the rock fall.

“Since the offending boulder was removed, we took the opportunity to install a new internal false wall as an additional safety screen in the back of the shop, which also protects the building from potential future rock falls.

“We have all been working incredibly hard to ensure the shop is going to be even better than before and the community has been extremely generous, with donations being dropped off at the local Hastings Textile Bank.

“We have a fabulous range of fashions to suit all tastes and there are plenty of hidden gems to be found.

“People can now drop off any donations in our shop and we look forward to seeing our regular and new customers.”

Several residents had to be evacuated from their homes by firefighters following last month’s rock fall from the cliff top at White Rock.

One man, upon returning home, discovered that the huge boulder had crashed into his flat while he was out.

