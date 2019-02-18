Hastings celebrates the Chinese New Year in style

Priory Meadow shopping centre hosted a colourful event to welcome in the Chinese New Year on Sunday.

This year marks the Year of the Pig.

Chinese New Year celebration in Priory Meadow. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190218-072643001

Members of Hastings Chinese Association provided shoppers with plenty of spectacular entertainment on the day.

The well established and popular event included a traditional lion dance, chopstick challenges, the opportunity to learn how to write your name in Chinese, a martial arts performance and more.

For more details on events at Prior Meadow, visit their website www.priorymeadow.com.

Chinese New Year celebration in Priory Meadow. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190218-072906001

