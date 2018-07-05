Hastings burglar jailed for three years

A man has been jailed for burglary and theft

Police said Jason Lee Cumber, 48, appeared at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday, June 27 for sentence.

Following convictions for burglary and theft in Hastings, His Honour Judge Paul Tain imposed concurrent sentences of imprisonment totalling three years and ordered Cumber to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

Police said Cumber, unemployed and of no fixed address, was convicted at an earlier hearing on May 30.

An application for a criminal behaviour order has been adjourned until Wednesday (July 11).

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of Hastings Police, said: “Good work by officers has seen this man brought to justice and currently removed from committing further offences in the community.”