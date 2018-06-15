Hastings brothers convicted for attempting to bring drugs into Scotland from Spain

Two brothers from Hastings have been convicted for attempting to smuggle drugs worth around £200,000 into Scotland via Prestwick Airport.

Jack Goldsmith, 25, of Mount Pleasant Road, and James, 26, of Waterside Close, were intercepted by Border Force officers at the Scottish airport on January 11, having arrived on a flight from Malaga.

James Goldsmith. Picture from National Crime Agency SUS-180615-115522001

Both were found to have suitcases stuffed with herbal cannabis. Each was carrying around 10 kilos of the drug, the National Crime Agency said.

National Crime Agency investigators were able to establish that James Goldsmith, who had numerous convictions for drug possession and supply in England, had flown out to Faro in Portugal from Gatwick on January 5.

He is suspected of collecting the drugs from known dealers in Portugal before returning via Malaga with his brother.

Officers said they also found that both brothers had made five similar trips to Europe during 2017.

Despite initially denying knowledge of the drugs in their suitcases James Goldsmith later pleaded guilty to the importation of controlled drugs, and the possession and supply of drugs. #

His brother pleaded guilty to the importation offence.

At the High Court in Edinburgh today (Friday, June 15) James Goldsmith was sentenced to three years in prison.

Jack Goldsmith received 200 hours community service.

John McGowan, operations manager for the NCA in Scotland, said: “These brothers were involved in an attempt to bring a substantial quantity of illegal drugs into the UK through Prestwick, and it is clear from what we have established that they had connections with criminal groups in the UK and Europe.

“Working with our colleagues at Border Force we are determined to disrupt and dismantle the networks involved in this type of criminality.”

Murdo MacMillan, Border Force North deputy director, said: “In making this seizure and stopping these men Border Force and the NCA have protected the public and prevented further criminality.

“We continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to prevent drug trafficking.”