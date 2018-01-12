Hastings bowls plans given green light by council

A proposal to turn a ladies’ changing room at a bowling green pavilion into a food and drink kiosk has been given the go-ahead by the council.

Eat@Hastings submitted an application to the authority to convert the changing room at the pavilion in Alexandra Park, which serves Alexandra and Clive Vale Bowls Clubs.

However, the scheme attracted opposition and the council received more than 20 letters of objection before the plans were discussed and approved at a council planning meeting on December 14.

Alexandra and Clive Vale Bowls Clubs Joint Committee voiced its objections in a letter to the council.

It said: “This wholly unnecessary proposal, which reduces opportunities for participation in bowls by women, breaches the spirit and letter of the council’s recently adopted Hastings Sport and Recreation Strategy.”

A report by council planning officers, presented at the recent council meeting, said: “The proposed change of use is considered to be an appropriate use of the space, providing a benefit to the users of the wider park.

“The loss of this space is not considered to result in the loss of a functional or fit for purpose bowls pavilion, which can still operate alongside the new kiosk.

“The change of use will bring a commercial element to the space, enhancing its current viability.”