Hastings Bonfire Society chairman Heather Leech presents her one woman show Guy Fawkes Mother

There will be another chance to see the acclaimed solo play Guy Fawkes Mother when a performance takes place in historic St Clements Church, Hastings Old Town, on Friday December 11.

Written and performed solo by Heather Leech, Guy Fawkes Mother is a compelling piece of theatre which brings a fresh and very human perspective to the tradition of Guy Fawkes Night.

It is appropriate that Heather is also the chairman of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society.

The year is 1612 and King James of Scotland sits on the throne of England and the Gunpowder plotters have long since been executed.

Everyone in the country celebrates November 5 by lighting bonfires, ringing bells and listening to special sermons.

The performance opens with the mother of Guy Fawkes, sitting before a Christmas fire in York with no appetite for seasonal celebration as she reflects on the torture and death of her son.

The play made its debut last year at the Electric Palace as part of a festival and the repeat performance has resulted from demand.

The performance takes place at St Clements Church at 7.35pm and admission is £10 on the door.

It will be followed with a Q&A session with the author and more performances are planned to take place throughout the year.

