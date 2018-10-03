Hastings Bonfire - here’s what you need to know

Hastings is getting set to stage its annual bonfire spectacular next weekend.

Saturday, October 13 sees the annual finale of Hastings Week with the return of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society’s torchlit procession, bonfire and fireworks.

Hastings Bonfire 2017. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-171015-123107001

Heather Leech, chairman of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society, said: “Hastings Bonfire is growing every year and with an estimated 50 societies and drum groups taking part in 2018’s procession, we’re proud to run one of the biggest bonfire procession in Sussex!

“The society is run entirely by volunteers who work tirelessly year-round to fundraise and put on the spectacular event. If you see one of our programme sellers or collectors, please show your support for the event to help us to continue in future years and support local charities.”

The event is always well-attended and the society would like to advise the public that the town centre and Old Town will be crowded and noisy. Persons of a nervous disposition are advised against attending the event and pets should be left at home.

For the safety of everyone attending, please do not pick up any discarded torches and always follow the instructions of marshals, security and the emergency services.

Road closures will be in place from 6pm in preparation for the procession, which is starting from the White Rock Hotel at 7:15pm. The bonfire, effigy and fireworks will be lit from 9pm.

Membership to Hastings Borough Bonfire Society reopens after the event, when new members are welcome to join to help put on the annual event. Membership is only £15 per year, which insures the individual to be part of all the Sussex bonfire celebrations.

Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of the month, 8pm at the White Rock Hotel, Hastings.

Further information is available in the official programme which is available from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre for a suggested donation of £1 or, on Facebook or at http://hbbs.info/.

