Hastings Bengali Forum hold a family friendly Summer Festival

Hastings Bengali Forum arranged a recent Summer Festival held at the White Rock Theatre.

The event included live music, children’s dance performances, a dessert competition and musical cushion. Special guests included Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden, Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon and Bexhill Mayor Cllr Abul Azad. Abdul Mukith, President of Hastings Bengali Forum, said: “We opened the festival with the National Anthem of Bangladesh ‘Amar Sunar Bangla’. The programme was a joyful event and we hope to continue to these festivals.”

Dessert Competition Winners were: 1st Place - Hameda Mukith; 2nd Place - Asma Akther Lupa and 3rd Place - Sultana Khan.