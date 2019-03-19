Hastings beach shingle ‘recycled’ after storms

Shingle on Hastings beach has been recycled, according to the council, after recent storms battered the coastline.

A truck and plough were spotted on the beach today (Tuesday, March 19) moving the shingle.

Picture supplied by Kerry Stevens

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said: “We are ‘recycling’ the shingle following the storms; later this week we will be tidying up the rest, smoothed over for the spring.

“The storms throw the shingle up the beach, and they are evening it out again.”

Kerry Stevens, who saw the large trucks on the beach, added: “The large truck was collecting the stones from the other side of the beach, while the big plough moved them up the beach to build up the shingle.

“All very exciting stuff.”