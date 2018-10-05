Hastings beach is paked for spectacular sound and light show

Hundreds of people gathered on the beach and pier to watch a unique live music and light show taking place in Bottle Alley.

The event, last Friday, was the first of its kind and was organised by local promoters Garry Fellows and Mike Raxworthy, who came up with the idea.

A DJ was on duty to keep the music flowing. On first were The Swing Street Orchestra with sweet mellow music while The Kavemen smashed it and closed the show and had the people on the beach and pier rocking.

The pier stayed open late offering food and drink and giving people access to toilets.

The good natured crowd ensured the beach was clean after the fun was over for the evening.

Garry fellows said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped to make it such a success on the night and special thanks goes to the public for not leaving rubbish on the beach. A good time was had by all.”

There has been a good response to a competition held by the organisers for keen photographers to capture the event with a photograph.

Judging will take place shortly and we hope to showcase the best of the reader’s pictures in next week’s edition and online.

At Bottle Alley Hastings Borough Council replaced some 500 metres of broken lighting with new state-of-the art equipment that is programmable for special effects, and can be synchronised to music to create a wonderful sound and light spectacle.

The new lighting was installed as part of a project to rejuvenate the historic Bottle Alley and create welcoming and exciting space.

