Hastings based charity celebrates 30 years supporting unpaid carers

The Association of Carers, who provide volunteer-led support to unpaid carers throughout East Sussex, hosted a series of parties for volunteers, carers and cared-for people this month, to mark 30 years of the charity helping to make a difference.

This included a party at St John the Evangelist Church in St Leonards on Sea, where nearly 100 people came together to enjoy afternoon tea alongside entertainment from Hastings’ singing duo ‘The Cherry Bakewells’.

The parties have been paid for by a legacy donation left to the charity by one of their trustees, Jennifer Allen, who passed away in 2016.

Jennifer was a carer to her mother, but also dedicated her time to ensuring carers across the county received the support she strongly felt they deserved.

There are an estimated 65,000 unpaid carers in East Sussex and, nationally, carers save the economy £132 billion per year - an average of £19,336 per carer.

The Association of Carers was established in Hastings in 1987 by a group of carers and healthcare professionals who recognised the need for carers to be able to take a regular break from their caring role, to help preserve their own physical and mental well-being.

It is estimated that 3 in 5 people will become a Carer at some point in their lives.

To find out more about the charity you can visit their website www.associationofcarers.org.uk or telephone 01424 722309.

