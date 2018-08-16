Hastings author to attend Litfest

Hastings born author Joan Moules (nee Longfellow) is looking forward to taking part in the first Hastings Litfest which runs from Friday August 31 - Sunday September 2.

Joan was born in Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, and went to school there.

She became a member of the Hastings Writers’ Circle whom she says were so encouraging.

She has written ever since she can remember. Many of her novels have a Hastings background, although she confesses to moving some of the landmarks around to fit in with the storyline .

In her books Hastings is called Fairbourne ,because of the Bourne Stream which runs beneath the town.

Her books are now published in paperback by Williams and Whiting of Herstmonceaux , including Script for Murder which features Fairbourne.

Her other novels include; Tin Hats and Gasmasks, It’s One of Ours, The Straw Halter, Fragile Memories, Venetian Magic, Daisy and Turn of the Tide.

Joan now lives in Selsey, and is delighted to be taking part in the Book Fair in her much loved hometown on Do come in and say hello, entry is free .

The Book Fair takes place at the Stade Hall on Saturday September 1 from 10am - 4pm.

Lit Fest includes speakers, guest authors, film screenings and more. For details visit www.hastingslitfest.org.