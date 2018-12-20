Hastings author examines the supernatural and paranormal in new book

Local Old Town author Malcolm Robinson recently published his sixth book Paranormal Case Files of Great Britain (Volume 3) which be stocked on all Amazon platforms both here in the UK and overseas.

The book consists of many weird and wonderful stories, such as ghosts that have attacked people and left their mark too. We also hear of many incidents throughout the British Isles from people who have experienced ghosts and hauntings at first hand.

Malcolm takes a 21st century look at the famous Cottingley Fairy photographs of 1917, and whilst a known fake, it is a piece of history that he tells us deserves another look. Also in this book, are the amazing photographs of Alien Bill Rooke including his own photograph of a fairy.

Malcolm has also been in the news recently where his campaign for over three years to get signage in Dechmont Woods near Livingston Central Scotland in regard to Scotland’s biggest ever UFO Incident was finally accomplished, and a display board and way markers have now been placed with the help of the West Lothian Council to direct people to the scene of this most intriguing case.

Malcolm has also completed his seventh book on this famous case, and that book will be out next year (2019) All in all it has been a busy time for the Old Town author and next year he will be lecturing across Great Britain with his ghostly and paranormal tales.

Malcolm is set to publish another book on UFO’s in the new year.

