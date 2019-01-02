Hastings artist Eden Kötting launches vibrant new exhibition this weekend.

There is an opportunity to see vibrant work by young artist Eden Kötting when a new exhibition opens in Hastings on Sunday January 6 with a private view on Saturday 5 from 6pm - 8pm.

The exhibition, of paintings, collage, altered objects and moving image takes place at the See Spray Gallery in Queens Road, Hastings and runs until January 25. It is called ‘AHOY! Their there they’re’.

Eden is the daughter of award winning film director Andrew Kötting, whose work includes This Filthy Earth and Lek and the Dogs. In 1996 she appeared in her father’s experimental film Gallivant along with her Great Grandmother Gladys.

SEE ALSO: Wetherspoons boss coming to Hastings to speak in favour of a No Deal Brexit

The show is dedicated to the late David Spiller. The works were inspired by the themes of dogs, pollution, belief-systems, the post-apocalyptic, dead souls, water, flowers, forests and love.

Eden was born in 1988 and grew up in London, though now lives in St Leonards.

She developed a keen interest in drawing and painting from an early age.

Eden has shown work in Belgium, Switzerland, France and Germany as well as in London, Brighton, St Leonards-on-Sea and Manchester.

She has collaborated on various art projects with her father Andrew, including the feature films; Gallivant, This Our Still Life and By Our Selves.

They have also presented work as installations at The Towner in Eastbourne and as performances; In The Wake of a Deadad, This Illuminated World is Full of Stupid Men, By Our Selves and Hiding from the Big Guns at The Barbican in London.

Writer Iain Sinclair said of Eden and Andrew “They make art as they breathe, hard and fast and memorable; paintings, postcards, installations, rants, poems and freewheeling film ‘songs’.

Eden ventriloquises her father to provide the written text for her drawings and paintings that are already replete with meaning.

“She provides a commentary and series of foot notes for the Grand Projects that her father is undertaking - an agenda or appendix in a different form and much truer or closer to the original sign makings and drawings on the walls of caves.”

The gallery opens Tuesday - Saturday, 10am - 4pm. Visit www.seespray.co.uk.

See also: Woman 63 avoids jail after two supermarket drink driving offences in the space of two days.

See also: Homeless man jailed for assaulting woman in Bexhill newsagents.