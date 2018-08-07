Hastings Anglo-French Club holds celebration to remember

The Quatorze Juillet - French National Day - was celebrated by the Hastings and District Anglo-French club in Pissarro’s restaurant last month.

There was an abundance of red, white and blue in addition to the flags of both Britain and France.

Though the club holds this celebration every year, 2018 was rather special because it was combined with a surprise birthday party for their oldest member, Josette Vaughan. Josette has been a pillar of the club for many years and turned 90 on July 25.

In addition to presentations from the club, she received others from sister club, Souvenir Normand, and was surprised also by a boisterous family group who arrived disguised as French onion sellers. Chris Sanderson said: “The Marseillaise was sung with remarkable gusto. It was a truly friendly evening to remember.”