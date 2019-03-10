Hastings and St Leonards struck by high winds
Hastings and St Leonards experienced strong winds today (Sunday, March 10) as blustery conditions swept across the country.
More windy conditions and possible gales are forecast for Wednesday (March 13).
High winds on the 10th March 2019. Photos taken in Hastings and St Leonards. SUS-191003-121534001
High winds on the 10th March 2019. Photos taken in Hastings and St Leonards. SUS-191003-121521001
High winds on the 10th March 2019. Photos taken in Hastings and St Leonards. SUS-191003-121730001
High winds on the 10th March 2019. Photos taken in Hastings and St Leonards. SUS-191003-121717001
