Hastings and St Leonards Society host Open Meeting

An Open Meeting will be hosted by the Hastings and St Leonards Society at the Priory Square Building of the University of Sussex, Hastings on Thursday, April 19, at 6.30pm.

The agenda includes a presentation by Julia Hilton on the proposal to apply for UNESCO World Heritage status for Hastings and St Leonards.

There will also be a presentation by Ian Jarman on the statue of Harold and Edith in West Marina Gardens, St Leonards. Discussions will follow the presentations.

The event is free and all are welcome, but the Society requests advance notification from anyone who intends to attend by emailing: hstlsoc@ gmail.com

For more information about the topics on the agenda and the Hastings and St Leonards Society visit: www.hastings andstleonards society.org.uk