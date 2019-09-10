Hastings and Rye MP’s opposition to solar farm plans in country park

Hastings and Rye MP, Amber Rudd has written to the borough council, voicing her opposition to its plans for a solar farm in the country park.

The MP wrote to council leader, Peter Chowney, last Wednesday (September 4), saying many of her constituents had expressed concerns.

She launched a petition in January in protest.

Ms Rudd said: “My petition has reached nearly 1,500 signatures and many constituents have voiced their individual concerns to me. I believe that we should be creating more renewable energy sources which also enjoy the support of the community. I have been campaigning with Energise Sussex Coast to have schools and other community buildings install solar panels on their property in order to save money while also protecting the environment. I believe this offers a viable alternative to large-scale solar parks which can detract from our environment. More importantly, the energy generated from these community initiatives is used locally, rather than being sold onto the power grid.”

A council spokesman said: “We are currently in the process of appointing contractors to conduct studies on the following sites in Hastings Country Park - the field south of the milking parlour, partial field to the west of the milking parlour, and helipad site, Upper Wilting Farm, Crowhurst and part of a field adjacent to Upper Wilting Farm.

“At the moment the council has only committed to initial suitability work for ground mounted solar. The feasibility work will consider the viability of installing solar within a small number of agricultural fields in the country park. We aim to make Hastings carbon neutral by 2030, with an aim for the town to become energy self-sufficient through local sustainable energy generation.”

