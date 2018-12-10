Hastings and Rye Harbour Lifeboats receive huge boost from local Club

Lifeboats at Hastings and Rye Harbour each received substantial donations from the New Beach Club at Pett Level.

Cheques were handed out at a special presentation evening at the Club on Friday December 8.

Steve “Sparra” Harris handed cheques for £1,050 to representatives from Rye Harbour and Hastings lifeboat stations.

The money had been raised at a charity auction, held in the club at the end of September, of gifts donated by the people of Pett and Pett level.

This annual fund-raising drive is now in its sixty-seventh year and has a fascinating history rooted in the support coastal communities give to those at sea.

Back in 1951 the loss of a Hull trawler with all hands prompted a national appeal by that city’s Mayor to which folk in far off Pett Level responded, particularly those families with men working as coastguards.

This first auction of donations, called ‘Harvest Home’, because of the time of year it took place, was so successful that it has been repeated every year since then, the proceeds going to local RNLI stations.

Peter Adams, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Hastings, said: ‘We really appreciate the support: it helps us carry out our mission to save lives at sea. I have a personal interest as my father used to be the auctioneer for the event. ‘

“This is a cause dear to my heart,” said Sparra, one of those involved since the very start, “carrying on a tradition decades old. It’s a real team effort and a pleasure to be part of.”

Hastings now has a new Shannon class lifeboat.

