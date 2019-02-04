Hastings and Rother in for a wet and windy day

The threat of snow has been replaced with high winds and torrential rain in the Hastings and Rother area.

Workers and school children faced a soggy start to the day and the rain is not due to let up until early evening.

It should be a little warmer though with temperatures of six and seven degrees, though the wind will make it feel colder.

Any rain should be easing overnight, with some clear spells developing. However, mist and fog is likely to form as the cloud breaks. This also brings the risk of some patchy frost. Minimum temperature overnight -1 °C.

