Hastings and Rother Furniture Service celebrates 30 years with Thrift Fest

Local charity Hastings and Rother Furniture Service is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a thrift-inspired event next Saturday (September 22) 10-4pm,

The Hastings and Rother Furniture Service (HFS) Thrift Fest will be held at the Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings. It will bring together a wide variety of community groups, local clubs and organisations that help Hastings and Rother residents live fun, active, healthy and creative lives at minimal cost.

Hastings Furniture Service van team 2018 SUS-181109-121730001

HFS CEO Naomi Ridley says the day will be packed with activities, demos, workshops, talks and creative projects which reflect HFS’s core ethos of recycling, upcycling, community-mindedness, sharing skills and living well for less. “HFS has been fighting furniture poverty for three decades and there’s no way we could have survived and thrived for thirty years without the support of the local community,” she said.

“Thrift Fest is our way of giving something back to everyone who has supported us throughout the years and we hope it will be a day of fun and celebration.”

HFS collects and reuses furniture and electrical goods to help low-income households and provides training and opportunities for people with low incomes in Hastings and Rother.

Naomi added: “We are especially grateful to King’s Church who have made HFS their charity of the year and given us the use of the Hastings Centre for free. This has allowed us to offer free tickets in advance for Thrift Fest, purchased via our website at www.hfs.org.uk/thriftfest. Alternatively, visitors can pay £1 per adult on the day.”

For more details visit www.hfs.org.uk.

