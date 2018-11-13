Hastings and Rother area students to get valuable work experience as companies open their doors

Hundreds of students from across the county, including those in the Hastings and Rother area, will be given a taste of the world of work as a popular scheme returns.

Open Doors 2018 launched this week, with 44 businesses from Dungeness to Forest Row giving students the opportunity to get an insight into their businesses.

The scheme is being backed by Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd and Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman.

A range of experiences are available for the 500 students from Years 7 to 13 taking part in the four week event, with businesses including a five star hotel, a dance theatre, a gallery, a bank, a wildlife charity and an offshore wind farm. East Sussex County Council and three of the county’s MPs will also be opening their offices this year.

The aim of the initiative, which is run by East Sussex County Council and supported by Skills East Sussex, is to boost the career prospects of young people and inspire career choices by enhancing their knowledge and experience of the workplace.

Cllr Bob Standley said: “The Open Doors project provides a wonderful experience to young people to visit workplaces and hear first-hand from employers about the types of jobs available to them and the career paths they need to take to achieve success.

“It is encouraging to see that we have been able to build on the success of last year and have attracted almost double the number of businesses to open their doors to more students than ever.”

“This scheme gives students from across East Sussex essential knowledge and experience to shape their own futures, and provides employers with the opportunity to engage with young people who could form their future workforce.”

Last year’s event gave more than 300 pupils the opportunity to learn about a diverse range of East Sussex-based jobs.

Students’ feedback was positive, with participants saying the experience would help them make future learning and career decisions and one company was able to sign up two visiting students as future apprentices.

