Hastings and Rother Alcoholics Anonymous opens its doors to dispel myth of old men in grubby raincoats

November 19-25 is designated by Alcohol Concern as Alcohol Awareness week.

Now AA in Hastings, St Leonards, Battle, Bexhill and Rye is opening up meetings that are normally only for those who are trying to stop drinking or need support to stay sober.

A spokesperson for AA said: “The myth that AA meetings are full of old men in grubby raincoats with bottles hidden in brown paper bags has almost entirely disappeared. Today AA holds meetings all over the world attended by men and women of all ages and faiths, or not, and from all walks of life.

“AA Hastings and Rother is opening meetings for professionals who work with alcoholics, for relatives of people with a dependence on alcohol and for those who have an interest in recovery and want to see how meetings work.”

If you are interested in attending and would like a list of open meetings, contact Patricia at pattiphastingsrother@gmail.com.

