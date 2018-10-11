Hastings and Bexhill area choirs will hit a high note for St Michael’s Hospice on Saturday

The Big Sing returns this weekend and people can enjoy performances by 20 local choirs and singing groups who will be raising funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

The free event (with donations welcome) takes place at St John’s Church, Brittany Road, St Leonards, on Saturday October 13, from 11am – 9.30pm.

They will be performing in a variety of different styles in 25 minute slots, the evening culminating in a Massed Messiah at 9pm.

St John’s Church has kindly donated the venue to the Hospice for this ever popular event for the public to drop in to listen to the beautiful singing. Refreshments will be available throughout the day, and there will be a raffle, cards and gifts for sale. For more call Laura on 01424 457971 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.