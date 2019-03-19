Hastings ambulance staff to run half marathon for colleague with brain tumour

A group of ambulance service staff will be taking part in the Hastings Half Marathon to support a former colleague who was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The 13 team members from Hastings are raising money for the Sussex Cancer Fund which has helped former emergency care worker Caroline Stannard since her diagnosis.

Most of the team will run in green vests pushing a decommissioned stretcher while another member of the team is planning to run in full paramedic clothing, including boots.

Steve Barker, who will take part on Sunday, said: “We will be running for one of our colleagues – Caroline – who was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“She has now had two tumours removed but we decided to raise money for Sussex Cancer Fund as Caroline is one of our own.

“Some of our team will run to set a time, some will be running and pushing an ambulance stretcher, and some will walk, but all have the common goal of finishing the gruelling course having raised as much money as possible.”

The team, known as Caroline’s Crew, has set up a JustGiving page – www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hastingsambulance – where people have been invited to make donations.

On the page, Caroline is described by the team as a ‘strong and determined member of our ambulance family’.

Caroline, who will be attending Sunday’s half marathon, said: “I think it’s great. They all said they’re going to do their best while raising money.

“They will be running in green vests and will have buckets for people to make donations on the day.”

The team members are Jamie Clarke, Gareth Hulin, Andy Bishop, Nicki Bishop, Amy Moore, Dave Staplehurst, Laura Huggett, Kim Richardson, Lee Haines, Amanda Grogan, Joe Harris, Lucas Vega and Steve Barker.

