Hastings Academy sees ‘best ever’ GCSE results

The Hastings Academy has achieved its best ever GCSE results, it announced today (Thursday, August 23).

Principal Stuart Smith said he was ‘delighted’ with the students’ success as the results came in.

He said: “This validates the progress the school has made in raising aspirations and outcomes for our students, as highlighted by Ofsted, during the inspection in January.

“The number of students achieving a grade 4 and above in English and Maths combined has risen by 10 per cent to 50 per cent on last year’s results.

“In English alone, students achieving a grade 4 and above has risen by nine per cent to 62 pper cent. Maths has sustained their good performance of 57 per cent grade 4 and above.

“In light of the new GCSE specifications the average grade per student has improved again for the fourth consecutive year.

“Across all subjects the average grade for all students is now a grade 4 with 14 per cent of entries graded as 9-7.

“There are some significant student achievements, with a special mention to Steven Kucharski who achieved a grade 9 in English and Maths, George Frost who achieved grade 9 in Maths and Lily Fitzgerald who achieved a grade 9 in English.

“In summary these results reflect all the hard work students and staff have put into this year and gives our students a good platform to progress with their post 16 studies.”