Has Hastings and Bexhill been hit by the ladybird invasion?

A number of local people across social media this week have reported seeing high numbers of ladybirds in the area, particularly near to homes.

Hastings resident Sandra Daniels posted a few days ago: “There seems to be a lot of ladybirds around at the moment.”

Ladybird experts say the hot summer has boosted numbers of the Harlequin species, which first arrived in the UK in 2004.

As the temperature cools, the Harlequin hibernates for the winter in buildings - including homes.

Scientists say the ladybirds are mostly harmless and can be left alone if they are found in your house.

Native to Asia, the Harlequin ladybird was first seen in the UK 14 years ago, and is now the second most common ladybird species, seen across England and parts of Wales.