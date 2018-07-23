Harry Potter actress comes to Hastings

An actress who starred in the Harry Potter movies visited Hastings for a photo shoot.

Evanna Lynch, 26, played Luna Lovegood in four of the films.

The Irish actress, vegan activist, podcast host and narrator met with photographer Toby Shaw in 1066 Country.

Toby said: “I first saw a meme of Evanna Lynch saying that she went vegan and wanted to get involved in the community.

“So I emailed her agent and to see if she was interested in doing a photo shoot and interview for Vegan Life magazine about her transition to going vegan, about her in general and what she had going on.

“I organised the shoot location, which was at Hugletts Wood Farm Animal Sanctuary in Dallington, near Heathfield, where I photographed Evanna in her element surrounded with lots of cute little rescued farm animals in a pen of baby lambs.

“After the shoot I was sending her photos from the shoot seeing what she thought and she loved them, which was nice.

“She also invited me to her show that she was performing for in London at the time called Disco Pigs and went for a drink over the road after. We’ve kept in contact ever since. For the shoot in Hastings, Evanna messaged me saying she had cut her hair shorter and would like some new headshots.

“I said if we’re doing headshots then we have to shoot something arty together. So I set up a photo shoot in Hastings with her wearing all Tommy Hilfiger, H&M, and heavily denim based including a denim backdrop, which Schön Magazine then wanted to publish along with an interview.”

In 2015, Evanna became vegan, and in November 2017, she started a podcast on veganism with, among others, fellow Harry Potter series actor Robbie Jarvis.

For more of Toby’s photography work, visit www.tobyshaw.co.uk.