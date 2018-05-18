Happy Harold is star at free Trolleybus Show

Hastings own trolleybus Happy Harold will take centre stage on Sunday when the 26th annual Trolleybus Show takes place at the Oval, Bohemia Road, Hastings.

The event is organised each year by the Hastings Trolleybus Restoration Group.

The show runs from 10am - 4pm and promises an impressive line-up of historic vehicles as well as buses from more recent years. This year’s show is particularly special, says organiser Ion Castro, as Happy Harold celebrated his 90th birthday on March 28. The original Hastings trolleybus is back in action after being fitted with a new engine.

An added attraction this year will see Hastings Miniature Railway lay some temporary track to run a train

that is usually seen on the Stade, in the Old Town.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)