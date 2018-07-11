Handbags and gladrags at ‘amazing Ark Prom

Handbags and gladrags, suited and booted, young women and men from Ark William Parker and Ark Helenswood dressed to impress as they took to the red carpet for the Year 11 Prom.

The warm, sunny evening was a perfect backdrop for the students as they made their entrance, arriving in classic and innovative modes of transport. These included an array of prestigious cars and vehicles such as a vintage bus, a 1950’s Buick, VW camper vans and even a tractor!

Ark William Parker and Ark Helenswood Prom 2018 SUS-181107-102046001

Head of Year Graham Morris says it was a very special evening. “The young women in beautiful gowns and young men in extremely smart attire were greeted by proud teachers and members of staff,” he said.

“They walked up the red carpet to the circus themed venue for an exciting evening of magic, music and dance to celebrate the end of this year’s exams.

“The evening was a great success, Students had fun in the photo booth taxi, were enthralled by the magician, enjoyed circus themed food including candy floss, popcorn and ice cream and danced the night away to music provided by the DJ.

“A highlight of the evening was a spectacular firework display watched by all the guests before they headed back for their final dances and a massive balloon drop with glitter bombs.”

Ark William Parker and Ark Helenswood Prom 2018 SUS-181107-103143001

The Prom was an unforgettable event for the students, including Jay who said: “It was an amazing night and an amazing way to say goodbye to people you have grown close to over the previous five years.”

Graham added: “It was a wonderful evening to celebrate the students officially finishing their secondary education at the school.

“The students had a great night and it was really good to see them so smartly dressed for the event. Many thanks to all the parents and carers, students and colleagues for all their hard work in helping to make this event such a wonderful evening for all.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Hastings Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Hastings Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)

SUS-181107-103112001

Ark William Parker and Ark Helenswood Prom 2018 SUS-181107-103122001

Ark William Parker and Ark Helenswood Prom 2018 SUS-181107-103051001