Halloween: Sussex Police offer safety advice and ask for consideration for elderly and vulnerable people

With Halloween upon us Sussex Police are urging trick or treaters to show consideration to elderly and vulnerable people.

Inspector Simon Burroughs said: “As Halloween and Bonfire season begins, we typically see large crowds gathering to celebrate.

“On Halloween night, please consider the vulnerable, particularly the elderly, who may feel anxious and intimidated by strangers knocking at their door. The misuse of fireworks and uninvited trick or treaters can be intimidating and are considered anti-social behaviour by some.

“We know that the vast majority of people will enjoy this in a safe and respectful way. However there are some who will use the opportunity to disrupt their local community.

“We are asking people to be aware of those who are not celebrating in the same way and respect those who feel anxious or intimidated by strangers knocking on their doors. We have posters that residents can display as a clear indication of whether they would like trick or treaters to visit.

“If you see someone displaying a no trick or treat poster, please do not call at those homes as people do not wish to be disturbed. Just be careful who you scare on Hallowe’en. You’ll also see this message on social media #becarefulwhoyouscare #halloween

“We are pleased to report that across Sussex, incidents of reported anti-social behaviour have fallen this year. We continue to work with other agencies to tackle issues in the community and safeguard the vulnerable.”

Anti-Social Behaviour incidents can be reported to us by calling 101 or 01273 470101, or 999 in an emergency or online.

Here are some safety tips for Halloween from Sussex Police:

Young children should always be accompanied by an adult.

Consider calling only at houses where you know the occupants, rather than strangers.

Respect the privacy and wishes of people who do not want to take part in trick or treat – observe the ‘No Trick or Treaters please’ posters people may display in doors or windows.

Residents are also advised to continue to be vigilant when opening the door to strangers or unexpected callers.

