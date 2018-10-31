Halloween: Giant anteaters and beavers enjoy Halloween at Sussex zoo

Animals at Drusillas Park in East Sussex got themselves involved in the Halloween celebrations by enjoying tasty pumpkin treats.

Giant anteaters Oliva and Diego got in on the action along with beavers and other residents of the zoo.

As one of the zoo’s newest residents, keepers at Drusillas were not sure of what anteaters Oliva and Diego would make of the bright orange fruit that was placed in their enclosure.

The inquisitive giants didn’t take long to use their colossal claws and strength to rip open the pumpkin to see what might be hiding inside.

Section Leader, Gemma Romanis said: “I wasn’t entirely sure what the pair would make of the pumpkin. They don’t have teeth and use their long sticky tongue to feed so they couldn’t take a bite out of the pumpkin like some of the other animals would. Instead, they used their claws to rip open the pumpkin, and rolled it around like a football, before sticking their noses in to see what was inside! It was great fun to watch and really added to their enrichment that day.”

Beavers, capybaras and squirrel monkeys are some of the lucky ones who got a taste for pumpkins.

Head Keeper, Mark Kenward said: “Pumpkin is a great source of vitamins and antioxidants and has great nutritional value. At this time of year, it is added to some of the animal’s diets to replace root based food items.

Pumpkins also create great enrichment - whether they eat it, smash it or play with it, its good fun for the animals and for our visitors to see!”

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open from 10.00am daily. For more information, please telephone 01323 874100 or visit the website at www.drusillas.co.uk.

