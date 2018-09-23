Halloween Crime Walk in Hastings

Local attraction the True Crime Museum is inviting people to take a frightful Halloween Eve after-dark tour through the old crime scenes of Hastings.

Museum curator Joel Griggs said: “Journey through the criminal past on a walk revealing some of the town’s most fascinating crimes.

Some of these are old, some new, some creepy, some tragic, and one which is pure comedy.

“Our Halloween Crime Walk is sure to send shivers and is not for the faint-hearted.”

The walking tour on Tuesday October 30 at 7.30pm. Starting at The True Crime Museum, based on the seafront at White Rock, the walk will head eastwards into the heart of Hastings town, tracing hidden horrors round every corner

The walk will take approximately one hour and 50 minutes and will include a drinks stop.

Dogs on short leads are welcome on the walk

The walk is at parental discretion under 13’s, children must be accompanied by an adult

Tickets cost £10 and are available online from www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/shop/tickets/crime-walk-halloween/ .

Pre-booking for the walk is essential and there are limited spaces.

The museum itself is open daily from 10am - 5pm and offers a fascinating insight to the dark world of crime.