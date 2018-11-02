Halloween: All aboard the Ghost Train in Alexandra Park

Hastings Miniature Railway ran its popular Halloween Ghost Train on the tracks at Alexandra Park this week.

Dan Radcliffe, from the railway, said: “This was the third Halloween event we have put on since taking over in 2015 and it was a huge success.

SEE ALSO: Is this the biggest pumpkin in Sussex?

“The event was on 31st October in the afternoon and evening and saw a large turnout of families all in Halloween fancy dress.

The site was decorated throughout with Halloween themed music, atmospheric lighting and effects and all the volunteers wore fancy dress.

Food and refreshments were also provided by Mr Peppers famous Hot Potato normally based in The Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

“Our next event will be our hugely popular Santa Special on Friday December 21 from 11am - 3pm.

See also: Wildlife thriving in Sussex

See also: Magistrates Court results

