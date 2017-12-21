Group of trainee teachers from Russia finish local college course

A group of trainee teachers from Russia recently completed a teacher training course at Sussex Coast College Hastings.

Twelve students made the 2,220 mile journey from Penza State University, in Russia, to help them improve their English and learn a range of effective teaching methods and best practice techniques.

They spent two weeks studying and were able to improve their English vocabulary, practice pronunciation, and learn a range of tips and techniques to help students get the most out of their lessons.

During their free time, the group visited Rye, Bodiam Castle, and have a guided tour of London.

Olga Kurtashkina said: “I learned a lot and really enjoyed the lessons. The teaching practice elements were really good and quite challenging. I thought that all of the teachers were really professional, helpful and really friendly and it was a pleasure to be part of their class.”

Nadezhda Proniakova, who has 15 years of teaching experience said: “The course was great and I really enjoyed having the opportunity to teach a class at the college. I’ve been able to take a lot of things from this experience, such as new teaching techniques, ideas to decorate the classroom, and using ICT more frequently, and will adopt them when I return home to my classes.”

The students were given the opportunity to study in Hastings thanks to a newly established partnership between the college and Russian university.