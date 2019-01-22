Grey owl has landed at Sussex zoo park but he needs a name

Drusillas Park in East Sussex has welcomed a new Great Grey Owl to the zoo, but sadly he doesn’t have a name yet.

The male owl, aged four, travelled from the New Forest Wildlife Park to join female Bonnie, aged eleven, who already resides at the Zoo in Alfriston.

Zoo Keepers are keen to give the newbie a name and are looking to the public for inspiration.

Section Leader Gemma Romanis said: “The new male is settling in well to his new surroundings and loving the female attention from Bonnie.

“He has been brought to the zoo with a view to breeding, so we would love a name which is suitable for a father-to-be, but any other suggestions are welcome.”

